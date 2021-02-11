Former Trump Adviser Says Biden Border Policy Is Surrendering Children To ‘Cartels, Coyotes And Smugglers’

A senior adviser to former President Donald Trump said Thursday that President Joe Biden’s “heartbreaking” border policy is allowing children to be victims of “cartels, coyotes and smugglers.”

“It’s tragic … and it’s heartbreaking and it’s completely preventable,” Stephen Miller told “Fox & Friends.”

“We had a policy in place when we left to safely and humanely return illegal immigrant minors to their families in their home countries. It saved lives. It kept children safe and it put coyotes and smugglers out of business,” Miller continued. (RELATED: ‘People Will Die. People Will Be Raped’: Former Acting ICE Chief Says Biden Has Declared America A ‘Sanctuary Jurisdiction’)

The former adviser maintained that the Biden administration had jettisoned that policy and is now releasing 100% of illegal immigrant minors.

“What that does, is it sends thousands and thousands and thousands more minors into the hands of cartels, coyotes and smugglers where they will be horribly abused.”

Miller said that under the Trump administration polices, migrant children were detained and then “safely returned to their home countries” while under the current policy, these children are released into the local area without being tested for COVID or even equipped to prevent their catching it.

“It’s a self inflicted public health crisis. And the reason is simple: we created the tools to end catch and release.”

The Biden administration is using a private detention facility from the Trump era to gather migrant children. The Department of Homeland Security would not say whether conditions in that camp will be any different than they were under the previous administration, according to previous reporting by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Miller maintained that the Biden administration is unwilling “to turn away fraudulent asylum seekers” who are now being corralled into a “tent city” that has been constructed at the border.

“This is completely and entirely needless. Turn back on the Trump policies and you’ll save the lives of children and you will keep our borders secure.”

Biden’s eight-year path to citizenship plan would allow all illegal immigrants living in the U.S. as of Jan. 1, 2021 to achieve temporary legal status in five years and to apply for citizenship after an additional three years. (RELATED: ‘Why Should Non-Citizens Be Treated Better?’ Texas AG Blasts Biden Decision to Vaccinate Illegals)

Individuals would be expected to pay taxes and be subject to background checks during this process.