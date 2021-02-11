‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House Of The Dragon’ Set To Start Filming In April

The prequel to “Game Of Thrones” will begin filming in April overseas.

HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys confirmed the production start date for the prequel “House Of The Dragon” during an HBO Q&A, according to an article published Wednesday by Deadline.

“We’re thrilled with Miguel and Ryan, their collaboration and their collaboration with us, and excited to get going,” Bloys said. “That’s all moving ahead and we are excited about that.” (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House Of The Dragon’ Is Aiming For A 2022 Release)

“We’ve been talking about areas to develop, which is where this prequel came from,” Bloys continued. “We are talking about other areas that make sense as well. George R.R. Martin’s world is so big and what’s interesting about it, not only is it big but he’s got a lot of road maps in terms of history. So one of the great things about ‘House of the Dragon’ is that’s an established history that leads you to ‘Game of Thrones’ the show, and there is a lot of little branches. There is a lot of opportunities and stories to tell.”

Bloys is hoping to visit the set if he receives the coronavirus vaccine and did not rule out the possibility for other “Game Of Thrones” spin-off series in the future.