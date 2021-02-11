HBO Is Developing Season 4 Of ‘True Detective’

HBO has the wheels in motion for a fourth season of “True Detective.”

HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys told Deadline that the network is currently looking for writers for a fourth season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He told Deadline the following:

It’s safe to say we’re working with a couple of writers to find the right tone and take. It’s definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice. Quality is what’s going to guide us so if we end up with scripts that we don’t feel are representative or are not at a high enough quality, we’re not going to do something just to do it.

So, it sounds like Nic Pizzolatto, who wrote the first three seasons of the HBO hit mystery series, won’t be involved moving forward.

Does that make me happy? I have mixed feelings on it. The first season of “True Detective” might be the single greatest season of TV in history. On top of that, season three was also outstanding.

Season two is really the only one that wasn’t amazing. So, his track record seems to indicate success more times than not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by True Detective (@truedetective)

Having said that, more than anything, I’m just excited that we’re probably getting a fourth season. I love “True Detective.”

I think it’s one of the best series ever made, and I can’t wait to see more of it. It’s dark, gritty, sinister, the characters are awesome and it keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

It’s without a doubt one of the best series ever made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by True Detective (@truedetective)

If they’re just now looking for writers, we’re still years away from season for arriving. Hopefully, it’s absolutely electric whenever it does get to our screens.