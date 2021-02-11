HBO’s New Limited Series ‘Beartown’ Looks Incredibly Dark

HBO’s new series “Beartown” looks like it’s going to be incredibly sinister.

The limited series, according to HBO’s press site, is as follows:

BEARTOWN centers on a floundering community in Sweden that places its dreams of revitalization on the teenage shoulders of its junior ice hockey team. Boosted by their new professional-athlete-turned-coach Peter (Ulf Stenberg) and rising star Kevin (Oliver Dufåker), the boys finally have a shot at securing a national title – until a violent act threatens to destroy Beartown entirely. Chilling and honest, the series explores family trauma, teenage romance, truths and lies, actions and consequences, and ultimately, the courage it takes to go against the group and stand up for justice.

Judging from the trailer for the mini-series, it looks like “Beartown” is going to be an emotional rollercoaster that takes the viewers to some very dark places. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the trailer a watch below.

Right off the bat, I know “Beartown” is in a different language, but I’m still here for it. “Tehran” was partly in a different language, and I liked it.

Does it take some getting used to? Yes, but you shouldn’t rule out a series just because it’s not in English.

Secondly, there’s no network in existence that does dark content better than HBO. “True Detective” and “Westworld” are both outstanding dark shows, and both were massive home runs.

Now, HBO is doing it again with a show about a young star athlete seemingly accused of assaulting a woman.

I’d be shocked if this series didn’t turn out to be awesome.

We’ll find out starting February 22! Let us know in the comments what you think of the previews.