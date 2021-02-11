Judge Refuses Prosecutors’ Request For New Arrest Warrant, $200,000 Bail Increase For Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

A judge declined prosecutors’ request to issue a new arrest warrant for 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.

Judge Bruce Schroeder also rejected their request to increase Rittenhouse’s bail to $200,000, according to an article published Thursday by the Associated Press. Rittenhouse was charged with homicide after August protests turned deadly in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as previously reported.

BREAKING: Judge denies new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse, an 18-year-old charged with killing two people during a protest last summer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse’s attorneys argued that threats have forced their client into hiding. https://t.co/6RISBkSqSa — The Associated Press (@AP) February 11, 2021

Prosecutors had requested Rittenhouse be arrested again and his bail raised by $200,000 after they realized he was not living at the address given at the time of his original arrest. Prosecutors first noticed Rittenhouse had moved after a court hearing notice had been returned as undeliverable, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Prosecutors In Kyle Rittenhouse Case Seek Arrest Warrant And Increased Bond)

Rittenhouse’s attorney, who objected to the latest bond increase, said the family had moved to a “safe house” after receiving death threats. Attorney Mark Richards said Rittenhouse’s defense team attempted to reach out and disclose the new address on the stipulation that it be filed under seal, according to WISN 12.

Prosecutors, refused the request, WISN 12 News reported. Rittenhouse’s team provided the court with an address in a Feb. 3 filing, according to the Associated Press.

Rittenhouse was originally released from jail in November on a $2 million cash bond.

Rittenhouse has been accused of fatally shooting two protesters, Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injuring 22-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz, during civil unrest ignited by the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. He faces six charges from the shooting, including first-degree intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide.