Kacey Musgraves Opens Up About Divorce From Ruston Kelly

Kacey Musgraves opened up about her life since her divorce from musician Ruston Kelly and said the marriage simply “didn’t work out.”

The marriage “just simply didn’t work out. It’s nothing more than that,” the 32-year-old country singer shared with RollingStone magazine in a piece published Thursday.

“It’s two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn’t work,” she added. “I mean, seasons change. Our season changed.”

“Part of me questions marriage as a whole, in general,” Musgraves continued. “I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it. I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings.” (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Kacey Musgraves On The Internet)

The “Space Cowboy” hitmaker then pointed out the longtime relationship of superstars Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have never gotten married, and said that “they’re doing something right.”

“I think I live best by myself,” the country star explained. “I think it’s OK to realize that. I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting on growing up as a woman in the South and being a performer from a young age — we were told to please, to make this person happy. That has to imprint on your code.”

“It kind of erodes boundaries,” Musgrave added. “So I’m trying to examine things that may not be useful anymore and maybe unlearn some things.”

The “Slow Burn” hitmaker burst onto the country scene in 2012 with her solo debut single “Merry Go Round.” Musgraves is getting ready to release her fourth studio album next year, admitting that she’s not sure if she will go on tour.

“I can’t help but to write about what I’m going through,” Musgraves explained. “I want to honor the huge range of emotion that I’ve felt over this past year, past six months. I also want to honor the relationship we had and the love we have for each other. Because it’s very real.”