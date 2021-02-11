Krispy Kreme Owned By Shaquille O’Neil Ruined In Massive Fire

The Krispy Kreme owned by Shaquille O’Neil was ruined in a massive fire Wednesday.

Two workers were inside the Krispy Kreme, located in Atlanta, when they smelled smoke, according to CNN. The workers called 911 at approximately 12:46 a.m., the outlet reported.

The Krispy Kreme Restaurant on Ponce De Leon Avenue is on fire. Crews from Atlanta Fire Dept. are battling the flames now.

“When our units arrived, they discovered heavy fire in the rear of the building,” Atlanta Fire Rescue Department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford told CNN. (RELATED: Shaq Is Joining Papa John’s Pizza As Member Of The Board Of Directors)

35 firefighters worked through the early morning Wednesday to put out the fire. Multiple firefighters remained at the scene later Wednesday morning to monitor hot spots, the outlet reported.

An investigation into the start of the fire is ongoing.

The firefighters were able to save most of the front of the building, but the inside took a big hit in terms of damage.

At least the front of the store was able to be saved, but this still has to be a devastating loss for the community. Krispy Kreme is one of the best places on Earth.

I’m sure Shaq will work quickly to get this location back up and running for the people of Atlanta, who are very resilient. Just a few weeks ago, an Atlanta man saved animals from a burning shelter.

And, hey, maybe Shaq will open up his own Papa John’s in the city, once Krispy Kreme is back.