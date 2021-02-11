Leo Terrell: Violence Won’t Stop In Portland Because Democrats ‘Will Not Put Their Base In Jail’

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said Thursday that Democrats intentionally ignore violence in American cities like Portland when they discuss the Capitol riot because they “will not put their base in jail.”

When asked how long the mayhem will continue in Portland, Terrell told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” “Forever as long as there is Democratic leadership in Portland. Forever because the Democrats will not put their base in jail.”

“They won’t put antifa, Black Lives Matter or socialist leftists in jail. Let’s be very clear about why we have an impeachment hearing going on in Washington, D.C. — let’s be very, very clear.” (RELATED: Rep. McClintock: ‘If We Had Prosecuted BLM And Antifa … With The Same Determination,’ Capitol Riot Might Not Have Happened)

“The Democrats hate [former President] Donald Trump. The Democrats do not want Donald Trump to run for reelection. So they’re going to ignore Portland, they’re going to minimize Portland, see, and they’re going to downplay all the violence … regarding the number of the cost and the expense in Portland and Seattle,” Terrell continued.

Terrell noted that [then Democratic California Sen.] “Kamala Harris bailed out criminals” after nights of riots and looting in to Minneapolis. “But the Democrats are going to downplay the violence, the murder, the arson in Democratic cities.”

Terrell was referring to Harris’ promotion of the Minnesota Freedom Fund, an organization that successfully raised bail money to release protesters, some of whom had been accused of serious felonies.

Fox News editor-at-large Geraldo Rivera asked Terrell, “And Leo, are you downplaying what happened in the Capitol? Are you downplaying what happened on January 6th?” (RELATED: Rep. Jamie Raskin Breaks Down In Tears During Impeachment Presentation)

“Let me answer that,” Terrell responded. “No. I just want consistency, Geraldo. That’s all I want. And we’re not getting consistency.”

“On that we agree,” Rivera returned.

Terrell said they did not agree because he claimed Rivera had “downplayed” the violence in American cities.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump for allegedly inciting a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol building on Jan. 6 after the president told the crowd, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. We will never give up, we will never concede.”

The Senate is now considering whether to convict Trump in an impeachment trial.