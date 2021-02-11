Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shotgun Randomly At Passing Vehicles

A San Joaquin County man has been arrested on suspicion of randomly firing a shotgun at passing cars, according to CBS13.

The San Jaoquin County Sheriff’s Office has investigated reports of shootings at passing cars south of Escalon in the River Road area over the past several months, according to CBS13.

Three cars were shot separately on Tuesday morning but two victims were able to identify the vehicle from which the bullets were fired, according to CBS13.

No one was injured by the shotgun blasts, San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office says. https://t.co/tn83gA5BxL — The Modesto Bee (@modbee) February 11, 2021

Police linked the car to 39-year old Javier Rivera, who was tracked and arrested in Riverbank, according to CBS13.

Deputies said Rivera had multiple weapons including a pistol sized 12-gauge, double barrel shotgun and a sawed-off pump-action shotgun, according to CBS13.

Rivera allegedly admitted to the three separate shootings, according to CBS13. Rivera is believed to have traveled across San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, and Fresno counties over the past week and investigators think that he chose his victims at random.

Rivera faces charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and shooting at occupied vehicles among others, according to CBS13. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting Of Town Mayor’s House)