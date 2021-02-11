‘Newsom Has Failed California’: Police Officer Calls On City Council To Recall Gov. Gavin Newsom

A California police officer by the name of Adam Garcia called on Chino City Council during a meeting to sign the petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. The officer cited the closure of businesses and the early release of criminals causing public safety concerns to the community.

“California has become a safe haven for criminals, violence is sky rocketing and criminals are well aware they can commit crimes with little to no consequence,” said Garcia.”It is not uncommon for criminals to be released from custody the same day of their arrests and sometimes back on the streets before officers even completed their reports.”

“Newsom has failed California” Police officer calls on Chino City Council to sign petition to recall @GavinNewsom . The officer cites, businesses closing down , public safety concerns regarding the early release of criminals. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/azYjZNbxqp — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) February 9, 2021

During his speech Garcia talks about a gruesome murder that took place in Los Angeles during the pandemic in which the suspect was released early after being recently arrested. “Under Governor Newsom, men like this our often released from prison because he classifieds them as non-violent offenders,” said Garcia. “What is even more disturbing is over the past year Governor Newsom has been quietly releasing thousands of inmates from prisons across the state.”(RELATED : Gavin Newsom Less Than 100k Signatures Away From Facing Recall Election)

The Newsom Recall might be the most diverse political movement in California history. It turns out sanity and decency are principles with widespread appeal. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) February 8, 2021

Recall Gavin 2020, a campaign to recall the governor says it has 1.4 million signatures out of the 1.5 million needed to qualify for a statewide ballot. “This rise in crime and escalating threats to California residents is a direct result of the failed policies put in place by Gavin Newsom,’ says Garcia. “Newsom has failed California his response to the COVID-19 crisis has caused thousands of people to lose their jobs, homes, and businesses.”

WATCH HERE:

Check Out More From The Daily Caller:

Biden Opposes Effort To Recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Takeout Only | How California Elites Crushed LA’s Local Restaurants

The Reopen Schools Debate: California Teachers Vs. Gov. Gavin Newsom