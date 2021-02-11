Awesome Video Shows Nick Saban’s Views On Being Tough

Alabama football coach Nick Saban doesn’t play games when it comes to toughness.

In an awesome Twitter video shared Wednesday night by @TheCoachJournal, fans got a look at Saban’s views on being tough over the years, and you don’t want to miss this one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

“Our goal is to have the kind of team that nobody wants to play, and that means we have to impose our will. You have to be tougher than everyone we play,” Saban said in the video.

Give it a watch below. It’ll have you ready to run through a damn brick wall.

Nick Saban on toughness: pic.twitter.com/l6S1eF5WXi — The Coaches’ Journal (@TheCoachJournal) February 11, 2021

I could watch videos of Nick Saban all day and never get bored. It’s not a secret that I’m very anti-SEC, and I certainly feel no loyalty to the team down in Tuscaloosa.

Not at all. I wake up in the morning to expose the SEC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

However, you’re simply lying to yourself if you don’t think Nick Saban is the GOAT. All he does is win and share outstanding life advice.

Whenever he’s speaking, you better stop whatever you’re doing and listen. Your life will be better for it.

Even as a B1G man, I respect the hell out of Saban. The world would be better off if we took a few more lessons from him!