Project Veritas Permanently Banned From Twitter Even After Deleting Tweets

Conservative media site Project Veritas was permanently banned from Twitter on Feb. 11. not long after being reinstated from a previous ban.

Project Veritas was suspended early in the morning of Feb. 11, a spokesperson told the Daily Caller. The organization was briefly allowed to return to the site after it deleted three tweets that Twitter said violated its policy against sharing private information.

In the video shared by O’Keefe and Project Veritas, Rosen’s home address number is briefly visible. Project Veritas did not share Rosen’s street name, city, state, or zip code.

Twitter’s private information policy prohibits accounts from sharing “home address or physical location information, including street addresses, GPS coordinates or other identifying information related to locations that are considered private.”

Despite the deletions, Twitter permanently banned Project Veritas Thursday afternoon.

One of the accounts controlled by Project Veritas and James O’Keefe has been permanently suspended by Twitter. pic.twitter.com/Fwpur9yU0j — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) February 11, 2021

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe was also briefly suspended Thursday morning for sharing the tweets in question. (RELATED: Project Veritas: CNN Manager Says, ‘We’re Totally Left-Leaning… We Don’t Wanna Admit It’)

Twitter told the Daily Caller that “the account, @Project_Veritas, was permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter’s private information policy.”

The official Project Veritas account was previously suspended temporarily in 2019 for violating the private information policy.

Twitter later ruled that the media outlet also could not use its account to disseminate an article discussing Pinterest’s ban of the pro-life group Live Action.

Project Veritas Media Relations Manager Mario Balaban previously told the Daily Caller that the initial, temporary, ban “shows that Twitter and Facebook are teaming up to censor content that Americans deserve to see.”