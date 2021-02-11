REPORT: Gina Carano Fired From ‘The Mandalorian’ After Social Media Post Involving Jews In The Holocaust

Gina Carano has reportedly been fired from “The Mandalorian” for a social media post about Jewish people during the Holocaust.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star actress, who is a well-known conservative, on the Disney+ show was fired “after sharing a post on social media implying that being a Republican today is like being Jewish during the Holocaust.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

A Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

THR reported that her talent agency UTA has also dropped her. According to Gizmodo, the post that cost Carano her role on “The Mandalorian” is the post in the tweet below. It shows a bloody woman and talks about hating people for their political views. It has since been deleted from her Instagram story.

did she just compare the holocaust to being a republican .. #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/an3css7Kdr — janet (@djarinculture) February 10, 2021

Obviously, this is a very serious situation. I hate cancel culture more than anyone I know, but I also hate when people don’t use common sense.

If you ever find yourself comparing yourself to Jewish people during the Holocaust or implying people are attacked in a similar fashion because of politics, turn your phone off.

There’s really never a good time to compare modern politics to the Holocaust. It’s always a dumb idea and a losing proposition.

Now, do I think we need to end Carano’s career because of an incredibly stupid decision? No, but actions have consequences.

If you’re going to share stuff on social media that Disney doesn’t want to touch, then they might drop you, which is exactly what happened here.

We’ll see if she bounces back, but comparing treatment over political opinions to the treatment of Jews in the Holocaust is always a bad idea.