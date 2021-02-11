REPORT: Miami Officials Are Trying To Ban Alcohol On The Beach During Spring Break

Miami government officials don’t want people boozing on the beach during spring break.

According to WSVN, local officials “plan to roll out” several rules for the spring break time of year and some of them are outrageous. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If the rules are successfully adopted, alcohol and coolers on the beach would be banned, beach access ends at 7:00 p.m., no tents or tables would be allowed and entertainment would be shuttered.

The ban on these classically American activities would last until the end of April. Honestly, all the ideas sound like they were personally proposed by Stalin himself.

Are we living in America or are we living in communist North Korea? You know who else supports banning alcohol on the beach? ISIS.

Don’t ever find yourself on the same page as ISIS. It’s a tough look!

If we can’t even drink beer on the beach with the boys, then what is even the purpose of America? The fact they want to even ban coolers is insane!

Obviously, these officials in Miami didn’t read my piece about my new RTIC 30 soft cooler. They couldn’t read that, and still want to ban high quality cooling methods.

If there’s one thing I love, it’s drinking beer. If there are two things I love, it’s beer and hunting communists. My new @RTIC cooler let’s me do both. Some are saying it’s the most badass cooler ever sold. I’m not saying that, but many are. https://t.co/suodzUyLtX — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 4, 2021

While I’m not going to Miami for spring break, I do consider it my duty as an American to always be ready to drink beers with the boys.

If they want to try to stop me, then we’re going to have a hell of a conversation on our hands. Freedom and beer vs. tyranny and communism. Spoiler alert: I think I know who is going to win this one.

Don’t let this happen, friends! Don’t let it happen!