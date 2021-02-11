REPORT: Texas Is Paying Vince Young $100,000

Vince Young is reportedly being paid pretty well to work at the University of Texas.

The legendary Longhorns quarterback and national champion is now a special assistant to athletic director Chris Del Conte, and he’s being paid $100,000, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What do his job duties entail? According to the AP, his contract doesn’t “include any specific job duties” for the former college star.

Let me go ahead and translate what this contract likely means for Young and the Longhorns. He’s almost certainly being paid for promotional and marketing purposes.

I don’t know that for sure, but it’s a solid hunch. Colleges do stuff like this all the time.

Young is arguably the most famous Texas alumni in the history of the school when it comes to athletics, and I’m not sure there’s a close second.

Who would want to hang out with Vince Young if they’re a fan of the Longhorns? He’ll probably be used in fundraising, social events and things of that nature.

Hell, for $100,000, it’s not a bad gig at all.

You can never hate on a man for getting his money. That much is for sure!