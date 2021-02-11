Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Buy Wrexham Football Club

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are the proud owners of Wrexham Football Club.

The “Always Sunny” superstar recently announced that the transfer of the Welsh soccer team was complete, and the two Hollywood icons are now in the pro sports game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The @Wrexham_AFC handover is complete! We’re toasting with a limited-edition bottle of @AviationGin and I am rebranding as Wrob. Both of which I am apparently legally obligated to do as I’ve been informed Ryan now owns my life rights. My lawyer is currently looking into it. pic.twitter.com/f4fdpJtlIq — Wrob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 9, 2021

According to CNN, the two men gained control of the team after a $2.77 million investment. Wrexham Football Club is in England’s fifth tier league.

While I don’t know anything about European soccer or the sport in general, I’m all in on any pro sports team owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

This is going to be a content machine. Both men are among the funniest guys on the planet, and they’re now owners of a pro sports team.

This is going to be absolutely awesome.

There are no small bottles, Wrob. Only small owners…. with small bottles.

p.s. We have the same lawyer. https://t.co/2KzLWRZFO3 — Wryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 9, 2021

Even though I don’t love soccer, I would buy just about any pro sports team if I had the money. A team in England’s fifth tier league? Yeah, sign me up.

I’d be running the squad like I was Jerry Jones. The only thing I hope for Wrexham Football Club is that McElhenney runs the situation just like Mac would in “Always Sunny.”

Props to the duo for entering the sports game. It’s pretty awesome.