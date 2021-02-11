South Carolina Releases Awesome Video Showcasing The Atmosphere At Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina recently dropped an awesome video highlighting the atmosphere at home games.

The Gamecocks tweeted a video showcasing the fans at Williams-Brice Stadium, and you can pretty much inject this one right into my veins.

You can give it a watch below. Football fans will love it.

As strong as our pride, as enduring as our passion. EVERY. SINGLE. GAME. pic.twitter.com/97p9ga0bNh — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) February 10, 2021

There’s pretty much nothing on this planet that can rival the energy of a great college football game, especially if it happens under the lights.

College football is the backbone of sports in America, and the fans bring the energy every single game. Judging from the video above, fans of the Gamecocks are always torqued up to 100.

I know several South Carolina football fans, and they’re passionate people. They love the Gamecocks. The only thing I wish for them was that they were better.

South Carolina fans deserve a hell of a lot better of a team than they’ve had over the past several years.

Now, Shane Beamer has been tasked with elevating the program. If he can get to eight or nine wins a year on a consistent basis, fans of the Gamecocks might love him forever.

Also, I might have to add Columbia to my list of places to visit for a game because it looks electric!