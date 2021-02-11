Stacey Abrams Tapped As Keynote For Star-Studded Arts, Music Festival Along With 50 Cent, Demi Lovato

Politician Stacey Abrams was tapped as a keynote speaker of the upcoming music and arts festival SXSW in Austin.

Abrams will have a conversation with author N.K. Jemisin, according to a press release shared by the festival Thursday.

SXSW Online announced that Stacey Abrams will serve as keynote, with Demi Lovato, Carole King, and Mary J. Blige among the new speakers. https://t.co/isNyBGTpC2 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 11, 2021

“We’re truly excited about the remarkable range of creative talent and innovators that we’ve announced today as part of SXSW Online,” Chief Programming Officer Hugh Forrest said. “In the 30 plus years of SXSW, we’ve showcased so many incredible voices who have shown tremendous courage and leadership, which is why we’re honored to add Nobel Peace Prize nominee Stacey Abrams as a Keynote for 2021. Moreover, her conversation with science fiction writer N.K. Jemisin taps into the kind of creative energy that only happens at SXSW.”

Demi Lovato, 50 Cent, Melinda Gates, David Dobrik, Amy Klobuchar, Mary J. Blige, Steve Aoki and Elizabeth Banks were also announced as speakers Thursday.

The festival is set to happen virtually in 2021 after being cancelled entirely in 2020. The virtual festival will last from March 16 until March 20.