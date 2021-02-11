Pediatrician Who Tried To Have Sex With Underage Girl Arrested, Police Say

A Stanford pediatrician was arrested after he allegedly tried to have sex with an underage girl and sent her pornographic images, police announced Tuesday.

Dr. Dylan O’Connor, 33, practices at Stanford’s Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto, California. Police busted the alleged pervert through a sting operation Friday in Redwood City.

Redwood City Police say they received a cyber-tip from the San Jose Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit, which monitors possible sex crimes against minors.

Through an investigation, police found that O’Connor was trying to lure a “self-declared underage female” to a location with the intent to have sex with her. (RELATED: Police Officer, Wife Accused Of Recording Sex With A Minor)

When O’Connor arrived at the location, he was arrested by police. O’Connor is charged with sending harmful material to a juvenile along with traveling to meet a minor for lewd purposes, both of which are felonies, according to police.

Police are investigating whether there were any other victims.

A spokeswoman for Stanford Medicine said that O’Connor has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“These are serious criminal charges, which we understand are still under investigation by law enforcement, so we are unable to comment further at this time.”

The Daily Caller has reached out to Stanford Medicine, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.