Taylor Swift To Release Entire Re-Recorded ‘Fearless’ Album In April

Musician Taylor Swift surprised fans Thursday with the news that she would be releasing the re-recorded version of her “Fearless” album in April.

Swift made the announcement on her social media. The “Lover” singer also revealed she was releasing six new songs that she wrote when she was between the ages of 16 and 18. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Performs At NPR’s Tiny Desk)

“I’ve spoken a lot about why I’m remaking my first six albums, but the way I’ve chosen to do this will hopefuLy help illuminate where I’m coming from,” Swift wrote. “Artists should own their own for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* that body of work. For example, only I know which songs I wrote that almost made the fearless album. Songs I absolutely adored, but were held back for different reasons (don’t want too many break up songs, don’t want too maNy down tempo songs, can’t fit that many songs on a physical cd).”

I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021

“Those reasons seem unnecessary now,” she continued. “I’ve decIded I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my fearless album. That’s why I’ve chosen to include 6 never before released songs on my version of this album. Written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18, these were the ones it killed me to leave behind.”

In November 2020, Swift was able to begin to re-record all of her first albums, according to a contract with Big Machine Records.

This is going to be absolutely amazing. “Fearless” is one of Swift’s original albums when she was just becoming famous. I can’t wait to hear new-Taylor’s take on her own songs and to hear the six songs she never released.

This is almost better than getting a brand new album from her. This is like Christmas for Swift fans.

Will the announcement break the internet like her “Evermore” album release? It just might.