Trump’s Impeachment Isn’t Delaying Coronavirus Package, Schumer Says

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial isn’t delaying the coronavirus relief package.

“On question one, no it is not,” Schumer said of the impeachment trial slowing down other Senate work. “When I first became majority leader, they said you have three big tasks: president’s cabinet, impeachment, COVID. We are on track with all three.”

“This week we affirmed two more of the president’s nominees, the impeachment trial moves forward at a good pace and our committees, as we speak both in the House and Senate, are working on bold COVID relief that the American people need. So no it is not slowing us down,” Schumer said. (RELATED: House Republicans Urge Senate To Reject Key Biden Nominee Neera Tanden For Financial Ties, Partisanship)

The House voted 232-197 on Jan. 13 to impeach the former president a second time, charging him with a single article of “incitement of insurrection.” A mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6 during a protest that turned into a deadly riot against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results.

Multiple Senate Republicans unveiled a $618 billion COVID-19 bill on Feb. 1 as a counter proposal to President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion proposal. Both met that day to try to reach a compromise.

The House voted 219-209 on a budget resolution the Senate had revised on Feb. 5, according to The Hill. The recent legislation clears the way for approving Biden’s COVID-19 proposal, even if Republicans don’t back the proposal.

