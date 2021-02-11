Trump’s Legal Team Will Make Its Case In Just One Day

The legal team representing former President Donald Trump expects to make its argument in his defense in just one day.

Trump’s lawyers will begin their defense of Friday after the House impeachment managers finish making their case against the former president later Thursday. Though the trial’s rules give each side 16 hours spread over two days to present their argument, Trump’s team will wrap up their argument Friday in time for questions to begin, according to former Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller.

Attorney David Schoen also hinted that the team would not take the full time while speaking to reporters on Thursday, answering “hope not” when asked whether the team planned on using 16 hours granted.

Schoen, Bruce Castor, Michael van der Veen and William Brennan are all expected to speak on Friday, arguing that Democrats’ argument glorified violence by recreating the Capitol riot and airing detailed, chilling footage of the attack, CNN first reported. They also will claim that the trial is unconstitutional, mirroring a stance adopted by multiple Senate Republicans. (RELATED: Here’s The Schedule For Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial)

The former president’s defense team received widespread, bipartisan criticism over their opening remarks on Tuesday, a stark contrast to the impeachment managers who were praised for delivering a thorough, organized argument.

“There is no argument – I have no idea what he’s doing,” said Alan Dershowitz regarding Castor’s argument on Tuesday.

He was echoed by Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who told reporters that he has “seen a lot a lot of arguments and … that was not one of the finest I’ve seen.”

Trump himself was reportedly angry at his legal team’s performance and singled out Castor, who gave a confusing 45-minute opening speech during which he acknowledged reality in that President Joe Biden won the election and is the legitimate president of the United States.

Following their opening remarks, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy voted that the trial was in fact constitutional despite voting differently on Jan. 26.

“The House managers were focused, they were organized … they made a compelling argument. President Trump’s team, they were disorganized, they did everything they could but to talk about the question at hand,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

The House managers on Wednesday presented additional evidence outlining how Trump incited the insurrection at the Capitol, and aired previously unseen video footage showing how Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer came disturbingly close to being confronted by the mob that stormed the building.

Despite the additional evidence, most Senate Republicans appeared unmoved by the Democratic House managers’ argument, and said that they believed that Trump would ultimately be acquitted.

