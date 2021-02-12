‘Bachelor’ Contestant Rachael Kirkconnell Breaks Silence After Being Accused Of Racism

“Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell broke her silence late Thursday amid allegations that she has participated in racist behavior.

Kirkconnell has been accused of engaging with racially insensitive content on social media and attending a plantation-themed party in college, according to Page Six. Kirkconnell is a front runner on Matt James’ season.

“My statement and apology is for the people of color that I have offended, if you do not identify as BIPOC then it is not your apology to accept or not,” Kirkconnell wrote. “Please be respectful to those who have been affected.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria F. Addresses ‘White Lives Matter’ Photo Scandal)

“I didn’t recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn’t excuse them,” Kirkconnell’s apology said. “My age or when it happened doesn’t excuse anything. They are not acceptable or okay in any sense. I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist.”

“I am sorry to communities and individuals that my actions harmed and offended,” she continued. “I am ashamed about my lack of education, but it is no one’s responsibility to educate me. I am learning and will continue to learn how to be antiracist, because it’s important to speak up in the moment and not after you’re called out.”

“The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison also received backlash this week for saying Rachael deserved “a little grace, a little understanding” when talking about the subject with Rachel Lindsay, the franchise’s first-ever black lead for “The Bachelorette.”