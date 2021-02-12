Casey Cizikas Scores Absurd Goal Against The Penguins

New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas scored an unreal goal Thursday during a 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

The Islanders center was taken to the ice by a defender, somehow didn't lose control of the puck and found a way to put it past the goalie.

Trust me, my words don’t do it justice. Give the play a watch below.

He did what!?!?! Casey Cizikas with an insane goal pic.twitter.com/GdeX8vrTbo — Isles on MSG+ (@IslesMSGN) February 12, 2021

That’s one hell of a goal. That’s just straight dripping when it comes to awesome hockey goals. I watched the video five times, and I’m still not sure I understand how he pulled it off.

How does a player hit the ice, never lose control of the puck and fire a shot into the back of the net? It just shouldn’t be possible.

There are few things that get me amped more than a great goal in hockey. As a guy who grew up playing the sport, a badass goal sends your pulse through the roof.

There’s no doubt at all that Cizikas’ goal is among the best that I’ve seen in a very long time.

Props to him for the highlight reel play. He might not have won the game, but he damn sure won the highlights for the night.