‘Chappelle’s Show’ Is Returning To Netflix, Dave Chappelle Says He Was Paid Millions Of Dollars

“Chappelle’s Show” is coming back on Netflix.

Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle dropped an Instagram clip late Thursday night revealing that he reached a deal with the streaming platform after telling them to take the show down. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Chappelle had previously told fans to stop watching and asked the streaming services HBO Max and Netflix to remove the old episodes from the Comedy Central hit because it wasn’t being paid royalties to him.

The iconic comedian said the following:

I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did. You made that show worthless because without your eyes it’s nothing. And when you stopped watching it, they called me. And I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much.

You can watch the full clip below.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the episodes are expected back Friday. As of right now, they’re still back up but they should be at some point soon.

Good for Dave Chappelle. I’m truly happy for him. Back in November, he revealed that he was more or less ready to go to war with the streaming platforms if he wasn’t compensated for the old episodes of “Chappelle’s Show.”

Well, it looks like it never came to that because the show is back on Netflix and he was paid for it.

It’s a hell of a win for Chappelle, and it just goes to show how powerful he is. Netflix and HBO Max didn’t need to listen to him at all because his contract didn’t require any further payment, but they did the right thing.

Once again, Chappelle proved he’s the most influential comedian on the planet.