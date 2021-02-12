Rep. Claudia Tenney Calls On Cuomo To Resign After Report Says He Covered Up Nursing Home Deaths

Republican New York Rep. Claudia Tenney called on Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after a report released Thursday alleged that his administration withheld the actual number of deaths in nursing homes from coronavirus.

Tenney appeared on Fox & Friends Friday morning, slamming Cuomo after The New York Post released a report Thursday which alleged Cuomo’s administration withheld the actual number of nursing home deaths from COVID-19 due to concerns that federal prosecutors would use the numbers against them.

“I’ve called for Governor Cuomo’s resignation, I think this is probably going to look like criminal behavior,” Tenney said. “The inspector general needs to go in and force the counting of these deaths and the reason why you would put COVID-positive patients in a nursing home with the most vulnerable people in our communities,” she continued.

“I think actually the governor, you know, just to do a service to New York State should resign. If we had a recall statute like they do in California, I think he would probably face recall. He really needs to be replaced. This is actually just more typical behavior from Andrew Cuomo. He’s been a lawless, really terrible governor, just exerting his power. It’s been an abuse of power for the last 10 or 11 years he served as our governor,” Tenney added.

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik demanded Cuomo be prosecuted Thursday night. (RELATED: Rep. Stefanik Demands Cuomo Be Prosecuted After Report Says His Administration Hid Nursing Home Deaths)

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, one of Cuomo’s top aides, made the admission during a video conference call with New York state Democratic leaders, according to the Post, saying she “froze” when former President Donald Trump began criticizing Cuomo’s handling of coronavirus in New York nursing homes. (RELATED: Cuomo Administration Hid Nursing Home Deaths To Keep Feds In The Dark: Report)

New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt has also called for an investigation, Fox News reported.

“Instead of apologizing or providing answer to the thousands of New York families who lost loved ones, the governor’s administration made apologies to politicians behind closed doors for the ‘political inconvenience’ this scandal has caused them,” Ortt said in a statement.

Cuomo is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden Friday to discuss COVID-19 relief.