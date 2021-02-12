CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 336 UPDATE: Momentum Is High As We Near The 1-Year Mark Of This War

We’re 336 days into the war against coronavirus, and our momentum remains high.

It’s hard to believe that we’re nearly a year into this battle against the unseen enemy. It’s truly incredible.

Imagine being told last February how much life would change over the next year. Nobody would have believed you. Coronavirus literally halted my famous lunch crew’s weekly meetings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Every Friday for years, @HenryRodgersDC, a small group and I go to lunch for a few beers. The coronavirus has now banned our lunches for the foreseeable future. We will come back stronger than ever. This is my official and only statement on this tragedy. https://t.co/JHo7qVMBnU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 16, 2020

Yet, we’ve been on a hell of a roll over the past few weeks. It’s almost like there’s too much winning happening.

We concluded the college football season, the NFL ended their year with Tom Brady winning another ring, I bought the coolest cooler on the planet and the beer is colder than ever.

What the hell could I have to complain about right now.

If there’s one thing I love, it’s drinking beer. If there are two things I love, it’s beer and hunting communists. My new @RTIC cooler let’s me do both. Some are saying it’s the most badass cooler ever sold. I’m not saying that, but many are. https://t.co/suodzUyLtX — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 4, 2021

In any war, there are momentum swings. It’s just the nature of the beast, and right now our momentum is flying high.

We’re not just doing well. We’re doing the best that we have in a long time.

With March Madness about a month away, we only have more reason to believe that the good things in life will continue.

Seeing as how the 2020 tournament was canceled, we have to do whatever is necessary to get the games in 2021, and it looks like the NCAA will get the job done.

???? #MarchMadness Scheduling Update! ???? March 18 – First Four

???? March 19/20 – First Round

???? March 21/22 – Second Round

???? March 27/28 – Sweet 16

???? March 29/30 – Elite 8

???? April 3 – Final Four

???? April 5 – National Championship ???? https://t.co/faeZsTVieb pic.twitter.com/0grpnEwAn4 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 19, 2021

Also, I have to figure out something special to do once the one-year anniversary shows up in March. I haven’t figured it out yet, but you know I have to make it good. Either way, enjoy your weekend and drink a few beers. You know I will be!