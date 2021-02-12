Video Shows Plane Flying ‘Convict Trump And Lock Him Up’ Banner Over Mar-A-Lago, Report Says

Video footage from The Hill on Friday showed a plane with a banner that read “convict Trump and lock him up” flying above Mar-a-Lago, according to CNN.

Former President Donald Trump’s impeachment legal team began their defense soon after the plane flew the banner over Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, according to CNN. (RELATED: ‘White Slavery’: Ana Navarro Says Kevin McCarthy Visiting Trump And ‘Kissing The Ring’ Looked Like Slave And Master)

A representative from The Mar-a-Lago Club declined to comment to the Daily Caller News Foundation. It is unconfirmed who was responsible for the event.

WATCH:

A banner is flown over former President Trump’s club Mar-a-Lago that read: “CONVICT TRUMP AND LOCK HIM UP!” pic.twitter.com/W2brmaJZWT — The Hill (@thehill) February 12, 2021

Photos that appeared to show the banner were posted on Twitter.

All-caps banner flying over Trump’s resort in Palm Beach as his defense team begins its presentation today: “CONVICT TRUMP AND LOCK HIM UP.” pic.twitter.com/MfhDxHGLKc — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 12, 2021

CNN team reports a banner reading “CONVICT TRUMP AND LOCK HIM UP” being flown over Mar-a-Lago today pic.twitter.com/GvKQyeP3IH — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) February 12, 2021

Convicting Trump requires 67 Senate votes, including at least 17 Republican votes and the trial is set to last the weekend and may conclude at the beginning of next week, according to The Hill.

Videos and photos posted on Twitter on Jan. 24 showed banners that appeared to insult the former president were also reportedly flown close to the club. The banners were flown on Trump’s first weekend with private citizen status following departure from office, according to a second Hill report.

