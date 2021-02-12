US

Video Shows Plane Flying ‘Convict Trump And Lock Him Up’ Banner Over Mar-A-Lago, Report Says

Chinese Woman With Malware Nearly Breaches Security At Trump's Mar-A-Lago Resort

GETTY IMAGES/WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - APRIL 03: President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen on April 03, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Reports indicate that at over the past weekend a woman from China was arrested and found to be carrying four cellphones and a thumb drive infected with malware after she made her way into the resort during President Trump’s visit.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Mary Rose Corkery Reporter
Font Size:

Video footage from The Hill on Friday showed a plane with a banner that read “convict Trump and lock him up” flying above Mar-a-Lago, according to CNN.

Former President Donald Trump’s impeachment legal team began their defense soon after the plane flew the banner over Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, according to CNN. (RELATED: ‘White Slavery’: Ana Navarro Says Kevin McCarthy Visiting Trump And ‘Kissing The Ring’ Looked Like Slave And Master)

A representative from The Mar-a-Lago Club declined to comment to the Daily Caller News Foundation. It is unconfirmed who was responsible for the event.

WATCH:

Photos that appeared to show the banner were posted on Twitter.

Convicting Trump requires 67 Senate votes, including at least 17 Republican votes and the trial is set to last the weekend and may conclude at the beginning of next week, according to The Hill.

Videos and photos posted on Twitter on Jan. 24 showed banners that appeared to insult the former president were also reportedly flown close to the club. The banners were flown on Trump’s first weekend with private citizen status following departure from office, according to a second Hill report.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.