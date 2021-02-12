Texas Nurse Escapes From Deadly Car Pile-Up To Get To Work

A nurse climbed through the back of her car and out of a deadly pile-up in Fort Worth, Texas, to make it to work Thursday, an ABC affiliate reported.

At least six people died in the accident involving more than 100 vehicles, including semi-trucks, first responders said, ABC 11 reported. Nurse Rebecca Benson said that the roads were dry until she hit black ice on a bridge.

“As soon as I hit that bridge, [there was] black ice. My car started to spin out a little bit, but nothing crazy, and so I was adjusted,” Benson said, ABC 11 reported. “While I was coming around the corner, I see the cars in front of me. I’m trying to not spin out and to figure out if I can stop. I mean, my foot was as close to going through the floorboard as it possibly could be. And I realized that there’s no stopping.”

#Warning

New video via @DallasTexasTV from another angle showing the horrific accident on I35W. An 18-wheeler barreling down the icy road. 100+ vehicles involved. 3 dead. Please be careful out there or stay home. pic.twitter.com/51phsJVDqg — Omar Villafranca (@OmarVillafranca) February 11, 2021

Benson said she aimed to stop between two semi-trucks as vehicles continue to crash into the pile-up, according to ABC 11. Thirty-six people involved in the accident were taken to local hospitals. (RELATED: Icy Road Conditions Lead To 100-Car Pileup Near Fort Worth, Fatalities Confirmed)

“I looked in my rearview mirror and can see all of these cars heading towards me. So I think that was the scariest part, knowing that I survived this part but now the chances of me getting completely smashed by all the cars and semis behind me,” Benson said, ABC 11 reported.

Someone opened the back of Benson’s vehicle allowing her to get out, according to ABC 11. She then walked up the highway to meet a coworker to catch a ride to work, though they were stuck in traffic for around two hours and were only able to work half-shifts at the hospital.

Benson reported neck and shoulder pain with severe bruising of her left elbow but said that she is “unbelievably blessed,” according to ABC 11.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.