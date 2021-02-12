Gina Carano Has A Message To Those ‘Living In Fear’ Of Being Cancelled By ‘Totalitarian Mob’

Gina Carano said she’s only “just begun” to use her voice in a message to those “living in fear” of being cancelled by “totalitarian mob” after being fired from Disney.

“I’d like to thank you all from the deepest part of my heart for the love I’ve received over the past 24 hours,” the 38-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram about teaming up with Ben Shapiro’s site, The Daily Wire to produce and star in her own film. (RELATED: Cancel Culture, Coronavirus And Endless Virtue Signaling: Here Are The 5 Worst Things About 2020)

“I would not be here without your support,” she added. “Thank you to @realdailywire @officialbenshapiro for helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G I N A JY C A R A N O (@ginajcarano)

“I cried out and my prayer was answered,” Carano continued. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob.” (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

“The Mandalorian” star then said she’s “only just begun” using her “voice,” which she said is “now freer than ever before.”

“I hope it inspires others to do the same,” the actress explained. “They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them. Stick together. I stand with you. #NEVERGIVEUP #FACEYOURFEARSLIVEYOURDREAMS.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G I N A JY C A R A N O (@ginajcarano)

It comes following a report in the Hollywood Reporter, that Carano, who played Cara Dune, in the hit Disney plus series “The Mandalorian,” was fired “after sharing a post on social media implying that being a Republican today is like being Jewish during the Holocaust.”

The social media post that has since been deleted can be seen below.

did she just compare the holocaust to being a republican .. #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/an3css7Kdr — janet (@djarinculture) February 10, 2021

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson shared in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The outlet also reported that Gina had been dropped by her talent agency, UTA.