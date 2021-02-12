J.J. Watt Announces That He’s Leaving The Houston Texans

J.J. Watt is leaving the Houston Texans.

After weeks and weeks of speculation on what his future might hold, the superstar defensive end announced Friday that he's leaving the organization.

“I have sat down with the McNair family, and I have asked them for my release. And, we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time,” Watt stated in part in a Twitter video. You can watch his full comments below.

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me… pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

Damn, it’s truly the end of an era for the Houston Texans. Watt entered the league with the Texans in 2011 after a stellar career at Wisconsin, and he’s been the face of the franchise ever since.

He was an absolutely dominating presence on the football field at all times. We’re talking about one of the greatest defensive players to ever put on pads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt)

Off of the field, Watt was also a star in the Houston community. Following Hurricane Harvey, Watt led a fundraising effort that raised tens of millions of dollars for those impacted.

J.J. Watt on using his NFL platform to give back: “If I’m remembered as a football player, and a good football player…and that’s all I’m remembered for, then I did a poor job in my life.” #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/152LD61uEa — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 4, 2018

Now, it’s time for him to find a new place to play. He’s a hell of an athlete, and an even better person. I’m damn proud to call him a fellow Wisconsin Badger.