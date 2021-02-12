Matthew Stafford And His Wife Kelly Donate $1 Million As A Parting Gift To Detroit

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly have donated a ton of money to help Detroit as a parting gift.

Kelly announced on Instagram that the donation will be used to help build a center with Mitch Albom to push educational goals, and ProFootballTalk reported the donation is for a cool $1 million! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kelly wrote in part:

The new building will enable the Center to increase its student population who benefit from the center’s academic, athletic and arts programs, and service adults with job training programs, GED classes, and community events. This is the legacy we want to leave behind. You will always remember Matthew Stafford as a Detroit Lions quarterback, but our hope is that you will also remember our family for our love of the Detroit community and its people. Thank you Detroit, for everything.



You can read her full post below.

Damn, the Staffords are really making this a very emotional split. Please excuse me while I go wipe away some tears.

Matthew Stafford put his body on the line every week for the Lions, the team never gave him what he deserved, he was finally traded to the Rams and even on his way out the door, the star passer leaves behind $1 million to help the city.

He didn’t have to do that, but you can just tell him and his wife are truly grateful for how Detroit embraced him over the years.

Now, it’s time for him to go to Los Angeles and his new home.

God bless the Staffords and their donation. They’re truly a class act family, and I can’t wait to see what he does now that he’s no longer with one of the worst franchises in sports.

Fly high, Stafford! Fly high!