Meghan McCain Says Ducklo’s Actions ‘Beneath Biden Admin,’ Calling It ‘Blatant Sexism’

Meghan McCain said White House Press Secretary TJ Ducklo’s actions were “beneath” President Joe Biden’s administration, calling it “blatant sexism.”

“I cannot tell you how angry misogynists who speak this way towards women makes me,” the cohost of “The View” tweeted to her hundreds of thousands of followers on Friday. (RELATED: ‘I Will Fire You On The Spot’: Biden Says He Will Have Zero Tolerance For Staffers Disrespecting Others)

“This is disgusting, blatant sexism and it’s beneath the Biden administration,” she added. “@tarapalmeri is one of the best journalists out there and deserves better than this.”(RELATED: Meghan McCain Says She Believes Biden Administration ‘Could Possibly’ Find ‘Cure’ For Cancer)

I cannot tell you how angry misogynists who speak this way towards women makes me – this is disgusting, blatant sexism and it’s beneath the Biden administration. @tarapalmeri is one of the best journalists out there and deserves better than this. https://t.co/y1Cma2BPou — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 12, 2021

McCain’s comments came after a report in Vanity Fair surfaced in which the WH press aide was accused of threatening to “destroy” Politico reporter Palmeri and ruin her reputation.

Palmeri had reportedly sought comment from Duklo for a comment regarding his ongoing relationship with Axios reporter, Alexi McCammond, covering the Biden administration.

A White House deputy press secretary threatened a Politico reporter pursuing a story on his relationship and accused her of being “jealous” of his relationship. https://t.co/ltpIGhsq3A — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) February 12, 2021

Ducklo reportedly attempted to intimidate Palmeri into not reporting the story and accused the Politico reporter of being “jealous” that an unknown man “wanted to fuck” McCammond instead of her, according to the report.

As previously reported, the alleged incident happened on January 20. After the report in Vanity Fair came out Friday, the WH announced that Ducklo had been suspended for one week without pay.