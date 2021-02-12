Sheriff’s Office Offering ‘Valentine’s Day Weekend Special’ That Includes ‘Limited-Edition Platinum Bracelets’

A North Carolina Sheriff’s Office is offering a Valentine’s Day Special for bitter ex-lovers.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging ex-lovers to turn in their former love interests if they have an outstanding warrants.

“This Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in our luxurious, accommodations, and this special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner,” the Facebook post reads.

“We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don’t blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by!”(RELATED: The Paramount Network Is Running A ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon For Valentine’s Day)

Commenters on Facebook found the post hysterical.

“Not only does our county police force provide us with great service, they also keep us entertained. Thank you, NCSO!”

Other commentators praised the “creative marketing.”

There were some, however, that didn’t find the post funny.

“This is in terrible taste. In addition to laughing about locking people up, we are in a pandemic where getting locked up can literally kill people.”

“Who came up with this crap? Talk about tone [deaf]? Not surprised tho.”