Paige VanZant Is Hoping To Fight Again In April

Paige VanZant wants to be back in the ring very soon.

VanZant made her Bare Knuckle Boxing Championship debut late last Friday night, and lost to Britain Hart in disappointing fashion.

Yet, she doesn’t want to slow down or take time off. In an Instagram video posted Thursday night, VanZant said she’s hoping to fight again in April.

You can check out her full comments below.

I’m glad to see that VanZant isn’t interested in taking time off. She’s the biggest draw the BKFC has by a country mile.

The fact she wants to get right back in the ring is great news for the organization.

Yes, she lost to Hart last Friday, and that was disappointing given the hype surrounding her debut. Everyone was pulling for her, but Hart simply got the job done.

It happens in the fighting game. It’s now all about how she responds.

Judging from her comments, VanZant appears to be in incredibly high spirits and ready to roll. Let’s see if she’s back by April and if she can notch her first win in the BKFC.