REPORT: Tom Brady Is Getting Surgery On His Knee

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly getting surgery on his knee.

According to multiple reports, Brady needs surgery on his left knee in order to have something cleaned up. It doesn’t sound like the situation will have any lasting impact. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The legend of Tom Brady continues to grow with each and every passing day. The dude goes out, dominates the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, wins his seventh ring and we’re now finding out that he wasn’t even 100% last Sunday.

You literally can’t make this kind of stuff up. The legend of Tom Brady speaks for itself.

 

Luckily, it sounds like an incredibly minor situation. It doesn’t sound serious at all. If it was serious, I highly doubt he would have been out raging during the parade.

As we all witnessed, Brady was having himself a day Wednesday with the boys! It looked like a few light beers might have been involved!

Heal up soon, Tom! The NFL is obviously much better when he’s rolling at the top of his game.