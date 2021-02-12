REPORT: Tom Brady Is Getting Surgery On His Knee

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly getting surgery on his knee.

According to multiple reports, Brady needs surgery on his left knee in order to have something cleaned up. It doesn’t sound like the situation will have any lasting impact. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Bucs QB Tom Brady played most of the season with some discomfort in the knee he’ll have cleaned up with surgery soon, per source. Still won his seventh Super Bowl at age 43 — and celebrated (with a brace on) like it was his first. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2021

#GoBucs QB Tom Brady will have a minor surgical procedure on his knee, one that coach Bruce Arians described as “a clean up.” — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 11, 2021

Re: Brady’s injured left knee, a source told me that he needs more than just a little clean-up. “When it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater.” pic.twitter.com/ri6wm3hXAF — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 11, 2021

Tom Brady will undergo a knee surgery that’s considered a minor cleanup procedure, source says, as @NFLSTROUD first reported. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 11, 2021

The legend of Tom Brady continues to grow with each and every passing day. The dude goes out, dominates the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, wins his seventh ring and we’re now finding out that he wasn’t even 100% last Sunday.

You literally can’t make this kind of stuff up. The legend of Tom Brady speaks for itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

Luckily, it sounds like an incredibly minor situation. It doesn’t sound serious at all. If it was serious, I highly doubt he would have been out raging during the parade.

As we all witnessed, Brady was having himself a day Wednesday with the boys! It looked like a few light beers might have been involved!

Tom Brady looks like he might have enjoyed a few light beers during the Super Bowl parade. pic.twitter.com/KkIuECIPpb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 10, 2021

Heal up soon, Tom! The NFL is obviously much better when he’s rolling at the top of his game.