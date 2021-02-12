Sen. Ted Cruz Slams ‘Hypocrisy’ In Trump Impeachment Trial

Sen. Ted Cruz, the author of ‘One Vote Away,’ spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, if any Republicans are leaning to convict Trump and more.

“If you look at what the House managers did, they spent virtually all of their time playing videos — really powerful, emotional videos — recounting what happened on January 6,” Cruz said. “[They were] making the case that January 6 was a horrific terrorist attack on the Capitol, that it was despicable.”

“Everyone of us agrees that every one of the violent criminals who carried out that attack should be fully prosecuted and should go to jail for a very, very long time,” he said.

Cruz discussed the legal question before the senate. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cotton Slams World Health Org ‘Chinese Communist Stooges’ In Renewed Call For Independent Investigation Of Wuhan Labs)

“Did President Trump commit high crimes or misdemeanors? The constitutional standards for impeachment. There is only one count that is alleged in the Articles of Impeachment and that is ‘incitement.'”

“It was fairly striking that in the 16 hours of argument the House managers had allocated,” he said, “they devoted a total of 15 minutes to making the argument that President Trump had met the threshold, met the standard for incitement.”

WATCH:

