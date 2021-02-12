‘Such Arrogance’: Democratic NYC Councillor Says Gov. Cuomo Has Done Nothing ‘Except Lie To People’

Democratic New York City Council Member Robert Holden castigated state Gov. Andrew Cuomo as a “disgrace” “for mishandling the nursing home situation” and then appearing on his brother Chris Cuomo’s CNN news program to tell “all the great things he’s done.”

“They lie and they admitted that they lied because they were worried about a lawsuit by the Justice Department for mishandling the nursing home situation. My God, I can’t believe this guy,” Holden told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Cuomo has been under a barrage of criticism from many sources after a report revealed he hid the number of people who died in nursing homes of the coronavirus to avoid discovery by the federal government.

“And such arrogance,” Holden continued. “And he goes on his brother’s show, he tells all the great things he’s done. What has he done that’s great? Except lie to people. He should be investigated, and he should be called to task on this and say, ‘You know what? Why don’t you admit it and talk to the families that lost their loved ones?'” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: New York Admits Knowingly Undercounting Nursing Home Deaths)

Holden explained that he has not seen his mother in a year because she has been in a nursing home and quarantined. But he says she was denied receiving the vaccine until late in December and still contracted the coronavirus.

“And she is now currently with COVID, fighting for her life.”

When asked if Holden, as a Democrat, is worried about consequences of speaking against Cuomo, the council member replied, “Not at all. Listen, we have to do the right thing. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat, Republican, whatever; if you lie to the people, you don’t belong in office, and he constantly lied. He covered up for his image … I don’t care, he can’t do anything to me.”

Holden said he just tries “to do the right thing” and that he “not looking for a career in politics.”

“But when a politician lies and is caught, and then comes up with an excuse why he lied, is a disgrace. I mean, come on.” (RELATED: Janice Dean Wonders If Andrew Cuomo’s Emmy Will Include ‘In Memoriam’ Section For Nursing Homes)

Cuomo has largely dismissed criticism of his nursing home policies — including the Justice Department’s inquiry into his March 25 nursing home order as politically motivated.

A report released by the New York attorney general Thursday revealed that the state may have undercounted the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50%. Critics have already castigated Cuomo for his March 25 nursing home order that sent thousands of coronavirus patients into assisted-living facilities in New York. The order was only rescinded May 11.

