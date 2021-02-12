Victoria’s Secret Model Elsa Hosk Announces Birth Of Baby Girl

Elsa Hosk has announced the happy news that she gave birth to her and boyfriend Tom Daly’s first child together, a little girl.

“Tuulikki Joan Daly 02.11.21,” the 32-year-old Victoria’s Secret model captioned her post on Instagram on Friday, along with a sweet picture of her, Daly and their daughter.

“Happiest day of my life meeting you,” she wrote. “Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you.”

“Named after two strong women, my mom and my grandma-in-law, you came Into this world like super-woman with your fist next to your face,” Hosk continued. “We will love you forever, baby Tuuli.”

The lingerie model shared the news several months ago that she and Daly were expecting their first child together, along with revealing black-and-white photos from her maternity shoot.

“Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while…,” Hosk captioned her post on social media at the time. “Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!! Half way there @tomtomdaly.”