2 Officers Injured, Photographer Attacked And 11 Arrested During Violent BLM Demonstration

Two officers were injured and 11 protesters were arrested during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in New York City Friday night, the New York Post reported.

Two NYPD officers sustained minor injuries and it was unclear whether other officers were injured while responding to the demonstration, the Post reported. Some of the protesters were arrested for attacking Daily News photographer Sam Costanza because they reportedly thought he was a law enforcement officer.

A protester yelled “he’s a cop” at Costanza after recognizing him from a previous Black Lives Matter protest that took place outside of an NYPD precinct in Greenwich Village last year, according to the Post. Around 12 protesters reportedly surrounded Costanza, hitting and shoving him.

Violent BLM protest in NYC leaves two NYPD cops injured, 11 arrested https://t.co/sVjVWdi9dU pic.twitter.com/jiKe2wxSYg — New York Post (@nypost) February 13, 2021

The NYPD confirmed that “a member of the media” was targeted and attacked by the protesters, the Post reported. Costanza’s nose was bloodied though he was not seriously injured and declined medical services, law enforcement officials said.

Around 100 people participated in the protest and the NYPD made “a number of arrests, according to the Post. The NYPD did not say how the officers sustained injuries. (RELATED: Protesters March Through New York City, Six Arrested In Scuffle With NYPD)

The NYPD did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

