Chris Doyle Resigns From The Jaguars

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes former head coach Urban Meyer before the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Clemson Tigers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Chris Doyle’s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has come to an end.

According to Adam Schefter, head coach Urban Meyer announced late Friday night that Doyle has resigned from the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He had been hired to be the director of sports performance, and the team faced immediate backlash for the decision.

Doyle had previously been the strength and conditioning coach at Iowa, but left the program after he was accused of racially insensitive behavior by players.

Well, Doyle’s time with the Jaguars damn sure didn’t last long at all! He was hired earlier in the week, and he’s already gone.

As I said when Doyle went to the Jaguars, it seemed like a very bold decision, and he’s now gone. I have no idea what Meyer was thinking.

The backlash was literally immediate, and it made zero sense as to why Meyer would want the negative attention. Clearly, everyone involved eventually came to the same conclusion because he’s now gone.

Not exactly a great start for Meyer’s hires in the NFL!