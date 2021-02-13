Chris Doyle Resigns From The Jaguars

Chris Doyle’s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has come to an end.

According to Adam Schefter, head coach Urban Meyer announced late Friday night that Doyle has resigned from the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He had been hired to be the director of sports performance, and the team faced immediate backlash for the decision.

Statement tonight from Jaguars’ HC Urban Meyer about the resignation of asst coach Chris Doyle: pic.twitter.com/ZnIN38dmtp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2021

Doyle had previously been the strength and conditioning coach at Iowa, but left the program after he was accused of racially insensitive behavior by players.

Time for the truth: pic.twitter.com/aBeVbtfvc4 — Terrance Pryor (@Tpryor51) June 6, 2020

Iowa players are sharing stories about racially charged treatment they received from strength coach Chris Doyle. Doyle is the highest paid strength coach in the country. https://t.co/KtVwvlwH9o — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 6, 2020

This is a defining moment for the Iowa Hawkeye Football program: pic.twitter.com/ckEH39QVki — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 6, 2020

Well, Doyle’s time with the Jaguars damn sure didn’t last long at all! He was hired earlier in the week, and he’s already gone.

As I said when Doyle went to the Jaguars, it seemed like a very bold decision, and he’s now gone. I have no idea what Meyer was thinking.

Urban Meyer: Jaguars vetted hire of former Iowa assistant Chris Doyle ‘thoroughly’https://t.co/yk7FivnLO1 pic.twitter.com/ZJcsTB1muD — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 11, 2021

The backlash was literally immediate, and it made zero sense as to why Meyer would want the negative attention. Clearly, everyone involved eventually came to the same conclusion because he’s now gone.

Jaguars director of sports performance Chris Doyle, the former strength coach at Iowa who was accused of making racist remarks and belittling and bullying players, has resigned just hours after the organization was ripped for the hire. https://t.co/iTCt02oGtI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 13, 2021

Not exactly a great start for Meyer’s hires in the NFL!