Chris Harrison Steps Away From Hosting ‘The Bachelor’ After He Was Accused Of Defending Racism

Chris Harrison, host of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” announced that he’s stepping away from the role after he was accused of defending racism.

Harrison announced he would not be participating in “After The Final Rose” for Matt’s current season of “The Bachelor” Saturday on Instagram.

Chris Harrison releases a second apology #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/L6E1aEA0Yl — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 13, 2021

“I have spent the last few days listening to the pain my words have caused, and I am deeply remorseful. My ignorance did damage to my friends, colleagues and strangers alike,” Harrison wrote. “I have no one to blame but myself for what I said and the way I spoke.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Rachael Kirkconnell Breaks Silence After Being Accused Of Racism)

“I set standards for myself, and have to meet them,” he added. “I feel that with every fiber of my being. Now just as I taught my children to stand up, and to own their actions, I will do the same. By excusing historical racism, I defended it. I invoked the term ‘woke police,’ which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong.”

“To the Black community, to the BIPOC community: I am so sorry,” he continued. “My words were harmful. I am listening, and I truly apologize for my ignorance and any pain it caused you. I want to give my heartfelt thanks to the people from these communities who I’ve had enlightening conversations with over the past few days, and I am so grateful to those who have reached out to help me on my path to anti-racism.”

Harrison then revealed he would be taking a break from the reality show.