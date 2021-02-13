Doctor Pleads Guilty To Using A Clinic’s Tax Money To Open A Restaurant, DOJ Says

A Virginia doctor pleaded guilty on Friday for intentionally holding employment taxes, the DOJ announced.

Arshad Pervez Cheema used a $500,000 portion of payroll tax withholdings from Walk-In Medical Center PC in Herndan, Va. and Great Falls, Va. to fund other ventures, including starting a restaurant in D.C., according to court documents, the press release said. (RELATED: Report: Justice Department To Ask US Attorneys Appointed By Trump To Resign)

Cheema failed to pay the medical center’s corporate taxes and the employment taxes for Falls Church Family Care PC that he ran, the press release said. The doctor retained more than $2 million in employment and corporate taxes.

U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga set the doctor’s sentencing to take place on June 23, where he will face a maximum five-year jail sentence, supervised release, restitution and a fine, according to the press release.

The investigation was led by IRS-Criminal Divison special agents, who were praised by Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Goldberg and Acting U.S. Attorney Parekh for work on the case.

The Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

