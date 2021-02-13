Male Beauty YouTuber Poses As Nude Pregnant Woman, Attempts To Experience ’24 Hours Being Pregnant’

A 21-year-old male beauty vlogger posted photos depicting himself as a nude pregnant woman as part of experiencing “24 hours being pregnant.”

Youtuber James Charles posted photographs on social media depicting him as a nude pregnant woman kneeling on the ground, resembling pregnancy photos taken by singers Beyonce and Halsey. The photographs teased a video in which Charles says he attempts to experience pregnancy.

“Surprise…” Charles captioned the photo on Instagram, adding, “new video out now.” (RELATED: ‘It Destroyed My Body’: Here’s Why This Former Trans Woman Regrets His Gender Transition)

“HI SISTERS! In today’s video, I’m trying something I’ll never get to experience, being pregnant,” the caption on Charles’s YouTube video said . “My best friend Laura is pregnant with her second baby so she challenged me to be pregnant for 24 hours to see if I was strong enough to go through what she does! ???????? I hope you enjoy the video and don’t forget to thumbs up and subscribe!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles)

“This video is not being made in any way, shape, or form to make fun of or make light of pregnancies and the sensitivities and the complications that come around it,” Charles said in the video, according to Buzzfeed. “It’s obviously such a beautiful, beautiful thing that women go through with their bodies. It takes a whole lot of strength as well.”

Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey criticized the photo Saturday morning, tweeting, “My culture is not your costume.”

“This photo is mentally ill,” Stuckey tweeted. “It’s deranged. Yes, being a woman and bringing life into the world is awesome, and I can see how people like him would be jealous, but, sorry, it’s not for you. It’s not a social media challenge or a photo shoot. It’s an ability unique to women.”

“Wear all the makeup you want, wear girls’ clothes, knock yourself out with photoshop, change your pronouns, try desperately to fulfill feminine stereotypes… it’s not going to change that you’re not a woman and will never know the amazing privilege of being pregnant,” she added.

Buzzfeed noted that the video and Charles’s representation of pregnant women had triggered many social media users. (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Female And I Menstruate’: Queer User Targets FitBit’s ‘Female Health’ Tracker)

“This is actually gross and offensive to all women as a whole lol,” one Twitter user “trustissued” tweeted. “Pregnancy is extremely sacred and something that takes a huge toll on women. physically and emotionally. turning it into a joke is disgusting. It’s not something men can ever truly grasp.”

Others highlighted the similarities between Charles’ faux maternity shoot and singer-songwriter Halsey’s maternity shoot. The singer has opened up about her struggles with endometriosis and her struggles with fertility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

“Halsey literally had endometriosis. for him or his team to say ‘very halsey’ while he’s taking FAKE pregnancy photos is fucking disgusting and it mocks everything that she’s been through,” tweeted user HollyIfTrue, adding in a later tweet, “A lot of you are missing the point – pregnancy is an incredibly sensitive subject for women and a difficult journey but men are here ‘being pregnant for 24 hours’, treating it as a trend (also i’ve muted this tweet now).”

“James please don’t be insensitive saying ‘that’s very halsey’ when she has endometriosis and she has to work hard to have this baby. please watch your words,” another user “aisling_43” added.

