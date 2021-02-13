Prevent Package Theft With The Ring Video Doorbell Pro, On Sale For Presidents’ Day!

While some states have been cracking down on criminal porch pirates in recent months, the threat of having your things stolen from right under your front door still remains. But knowing the moment a package gets dropped off at your house, or even communicating with whoever’s at your door, can make a world of difference.

If you’re looking to up the security of your home, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a total game-changer. That’s because, thanks to its 1080P HD camera, two-way audio, and customizable motion sensors, you’ll be able to keep an extra pair of eyes on whatever’s outside your front door at all times, whether you’re sitting in your living room or are miles away at the office.

Unlike other exterior home security systems out there, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro boasts an array of advanced features that help you take control of your home. The second anyone presses the doorbell, you’ll be alerted on your phone of their presence, and will immediately be able to speak with them. Whether you’re alerting a stranger that you’re watching them or offering a friendly hello to the neighbors, this handy gadget can offer you an incredible sense of safety and security.

Installing the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is easy, and its ultra-slim design and customizable faceplates make for a welcome addition to your home’s exterior design. Given the smart doorbell’s compatibility and efficiency, it’s no surprise that it’s earned many online reviews and an impressive 4.5/5-star rating on Amazon.

“I just installed 2 days ago and caught this drunk driver hitting my house !! glad I bought it!” – Robert

“My daughters have the app and access to their phones also so we are all connected and watchful. What an awesome invention!!” -AdoreInVegas

“The uses for this device just keep growing, just this morning we had motion by the front door, we had forgotten to place some items out for collection, and thanks to the alert we caught the attention of the pickup person as they were leaving and brought the items outside thereby saving everyone time and effort.” – Tigger

For a limited time, you can get an additional 15% off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, making it just $191.94 (reg. $249) with the code PREZ2021.

Prices subject to change.

