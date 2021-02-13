Recall Newsom Campaign Gaining Momentum Ahead Of Signature Deadline

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura spoke with California State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley about the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The handling of the coronavirus pandemic has added political pressure on Newsom as he faces a potential recall election.

The Recall Gavin 2020 organizers announced on Friday they have reached the 1.5 million signatures required to place the proposal on the ballot. The signatures still need to be verified and organizers say they are aiming to collect two million signatures ahead the March 17 deadline. (RELATED : ‘We Need Our Lives Back’: California High School Students Protest Lockdowns)

“What you’re seeing is Californians of all political stripes and backgrounds come together in a movement to fix our broken politics,” Kiley said about the campaign. “To restore sanity and send our state on a new course.”

“We see ordinary people who really are taking a deep interest in politics for the first time,” he added. “The recall is sort of our last resort we have as citizens to insert ourselves to put our mark directly on the government.”

