Senate Votes To Acquit Donald Trump In Impeachment Trial

The U.S. Senate voted Saturday to acquit former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial.

In a 57-43 vote, Trump was acquitted in the Senate. Hours before the vote, lead impeachment manager Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin made a surprise request by suggesting a witness had come forward with more information about the Jan. 6 riot. The vote was approved after five Republicans joined Democrats to allow the witnesses to appear.

Within hours, Democrats backtracked on the call for witnesses as there was an agreement that followed new information from Washington Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler that Trump rejected House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s call to demand that his supporters leave the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

The agreement made it so her letter and additional evidence was entered into the record instead of having her or any witnesses testify. After the agreement the trial entered four hours of closing arguments, setting up the final vote.

These Senate Republicans voted to impeach Trump:

North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy

Maine Sen. Susan Collins

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday left on the table the option of invoking the 14th Amendment to ban Trump from office if he was not convicted in the Senate impeachment trial. (RELATED: Schumer Leaves 14th Amendment On The Table If Trump Is Not Convicted In Senate)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday that he will vote to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial.

In January, McConnell and a majority of Republicans voted in favor of Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s motion to dismiss the impeachment trial against Trump, saying it was unconstitutional. (RELATED: House Impeachment Managers, Trump Defense Team Reach Agreement To Conclude Without Witnesses)

Shortly after, McConnell said that he hadn’t spoken to Trump since Dec. 15, as some reported that McConnell has said he does not want to speak to Trump again after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.