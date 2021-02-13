Take The Sting Out Of Food Prep With This Handy Chopper, Now On Sale For Presidents’ Day!

If you’re looking to shed some pounds or simply eat healthier, prepping your fruits and veggies is a great way to enforce healthy eating habits. But slaving away in the kitchen slicing and dicing can easily convince you that dialing your go-to takeout is the way to go.

Whether you’re prepping meals for the week or simply making ingredients easy-to-grab for when it’s time to get cooking, this Ronco Veg-O-Matic Fruit & Vegetable Chopper is a must-have in your kitchen. That’s because it can chop, slice, and dice your favorite fruits and veggies in a fraction of the time it would take you to do with the typical knife and cutting board.

What makes the Ronco Veg-O-Matic Fruit & Vegetable Chopper so versatile is its use of four interchangeable blades, giving you perfectly formed cubes, wedges, cuts, and more, for a wide range of ingredients. From tomatoes, celery, and onions to melon, bananas, and strawberries — there’s not much this thing can’t handle. And thanks to its easy push system, you never put your fingers in harm’s way.

The Ronco Veg-O-Matic Fruit & Vegetable Chopper is incredibly easy to use and even simpler to clean. Just wipe it down after each use and place the blades right into the dishwasher. And thanks to its locking handle, you can ensure the tool is safe to handle in-between uses.

Still not sure if the Ronco Veg-O-Matic Fruit & Vegetable Chopper is right for you? Check out some of the awesome things people have been saying about it online and you may change your tune.

“It is what I have been looking for for years, it is strong and does not break under a load. Would recommend it to anyone.” – Bill B. “The best thing ever to cut potatoes for French fries.” – Russell