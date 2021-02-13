Watch Trevor Lawrence’s Best Throws From His Pro Day

Trevor Lawrence threw some dimes during his pro day Friday.

The former Clemson superstar is expected to be a lock for the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and he looked the part. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch him unleash his howitzer of an arm below.

Trevor Lawrence’s best throws from @ClemsonFB Pro Day ???????? pic.twitter.com/LoWkTDsnz4 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) February 12, 2021

Is Trevor Lawrence an absolute stud or is the dude an absolute stud? I don’t understand how anyone could have him rated anything other than the top prospect.

He has a cannon attached to his body, and when he unleashes it balls go flying down the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. Trevor Lawrence is the best QB prospect in at least 20 years. Andrew Luck is really the only comparable player.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb)

He’s going to be a star in the NFL, and I can’t wait to see what he does with the Jaguars. The Trevor Lawrence era is upon us, and it should be an epic time.