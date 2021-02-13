‘WandaVision’ Scores Huge Viewership Numbers For The Show’s Debut

“WandaVision” scored a big viewership win for its premiere episode.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Disney+ show’s first episode finished sixth in Nielsen’s streaming ratings for January 11th through the 17th. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The show’s first two episodes were watched for 434 million minutes, which is the equivalent of nearly 6.5 million plays.

I’ve been pretty open about the fact that I thought the first two episodes of “WandaVision” were absolutely terrible.

I thought they were brutally bad. After all the hype, which explains why the viewership was so impressive, I thought they were incredibly disappointing.

However, by the time episode four ended, “WandaVision” had become an outstanding show. I mean, I couldn’t have been more wrong about where the series was going.

It looked like it was headed straight to the trash, which would have been a damn shame. Instead, it pulled out of nosedive and I’m loving it.

So, if you haven’t given “WandaVision” a shot yet, I can’t recommend it enough. Check it out on Disney+!